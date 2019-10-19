Islanders Recall Bardreau

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Cole Bardreau has been recalled from the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Bardreau, 26, has played in all four games for the Sounds Tigers this season. He has 98 points (41 goals, 57 assists) in 230 career AHL games through six seasons with the Sounds Tigers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bardreau has not yet made his NHL debut.

A native of Fairport, NY, Bardreau signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Flyers at the end of the 2014-15 season after completing a four-year career at Cornell University. He posted 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 103 games with the Big Red, earning All-Ivy League First Team honors during his senior season.

The Islanders signed Bardreau as a free agent on July 2, 2019. He can become the first New York native to play for the Islanders since Stephen Gionta in 2018-19.

On the international stage, Bardreau won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2013 World Junior Championships in Russia and the 2011 Under-18 World Junior Championships in Germany. He served as an alternate captain on both international teams.

