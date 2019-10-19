Checkers Blow Past Crunch, 7-3
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch were overpowered by the Charlotte Checkers, 7-3, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
After the Checkers put up five straight goals, Chris Mueller stopped the onslaught in the season period. Alex Barre-Boulet and Dennis Yan each added goals in the third, but it was not enough and the team moves to 2-2-1-0 on the season.
Louis Domingue stopped 7-of-11 in net for the Crunch before being relieved by Scott Wedgewood to start the second period. Wedgewood went on to turn aside 16-of-18 shots. Anton Forsberg blocked 31-of-34 between the pipes for the Checkers. The Crunch were able to convert on 1-of-7 power play opportunities and shut down 2-of-5 Charlotte man-advantages.
The Checkers opened scoring just 3:47 into the game when Steven Lorenz sent the puck to the top of the right circle for Eetu Luostarinen to skate into the slot and score five-hole shorthanded. At 9:17, Morgan Geekie added one on the power play with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. Two minutes later, Geekie passed over for Chase Priskie to one-time from the point. Gibbons made it 4-0 with 1:13 left in the first period. He picked up the loose puck at the blueline and fired through traffic while on the power play.
Halfway through the second period, Julien Gauthier extended the lead when he intercepted a pass at the blue line and sent in a wrister from the right circle.
The Crunch got on the board with a shorthanded goal at the 12:10 mark. Cory Conacher broke up a play and skated the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 rush with Chris Mueller. He waited then fed Mueller who chipped it in backdoor.
Gibbons netted his second of the night shorthanded 2:48 into the third period with the help of Colin Markison.
The Crunch added two more late in the third. At 12:51, Barre-Boulet scored after some tic-tac-toe passing from Mueller and Yan during 5-on-3 play. Two minutes later, Yan potted one of his own. He picked up Cameron Gaunce's feed at the blue line, wove through the slot and fired from the left circle.
Gauthier ended the late comeback attempt with an empty netter in the final minutes.
The Crunch are back in action when they host the Rochester Americans on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Chris Mueller scored his first shorthanded goal since March 28, 2017.
