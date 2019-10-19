Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Parker MacKay (muh-KIGH) scored his first career goal during the first period to open the scoring

- Jake Oettinger made a flurry of saves in the second period to keep the Griffins off the board. He finished with 28 save in the game for his first career shutout.

- Joel Kiviranta (YO-ehl) scored his first goal in the AHL during the third period.

- Gavin Bayreuther recorded an empty net goal for his first of the season.

NEXT GAME:

- Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 11:00 AM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena

- Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena

- Saturday, Oct. 26 | 6:00 PM - at Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena

- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 3, Grand Rapids Griffins - 0

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GRIFFINS 0 0 0 0

STARS 1 0 2 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

GRIFFINS 28 5-13:00 0/4

STARS 21 5-13:00 0/4

STARS : 3-2-0-1 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-1 | AWAY)

GRIFFINS: 2-2-0-1 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-1 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Jake Oettinger (TEX) Parker MacKay (TEX) Joel Kiviranta (TEX)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.