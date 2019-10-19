Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Parker MacKay (muh-KIGH) scored his first career goal during the first period to open the scoring
- Jake Oettinger made a flurry of saves in the second period to keep the Griffins off the board. He finished with 28 save in the game for his first career shutout.
- Joel Kiviranta (YO-ehl) scored his first goal in the AHL during the third period.
- Gavin Bayreuther recorded an empty net goal for his first of the season.
NEXT GAME:
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 11:00 AM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena
- Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena
- Saturday, Oct. 26 | 6:00 PM - at Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 3, Grand Rapids Griffins - 0
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GRIFFINS 0 0 0 0
STARS 1 0 2 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
GRIFFINS 28 5-13:00 0/4
STARS 21 5-13:00 0/4
STARS : 3-2-0-1 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-1 | AWAY)
GRIFFINS: 2-2-0-1 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-1 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Jake Oettinger (TEX) Parker MacKay (TEX) Joel Kiviranta (TEX)
