Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - In a tight game that featured speed and skill, the Rocket fell 4-2 to the Hershey Bears, concluding a stretch of five games in eight days, on Saturday night at Place Bell.
Coming off a 3-2 win from the night before, the Rocket capitalized on their first powerplay opportunity of the night. Down on one knee, Ryan Poehling scored his second goal in as many games, burying a puck in a wide-open net after receiving a crisp, cross-crease pass from Dale Weise. Alex Belzile, who brilliantly set up the play near the right faceoff circle, earned an assist on the goal. The same trio of players came close to doubling the Rocket's lead on a second powerplay chance but Vitek Vanecek made the save. While Charlie Lindgren only faced five shots in the opening frame, the netminder was solid in the crease, making key saves including a nifty glove save on Sgarbossa on the powerplay. The Rocket finished the period with nine shots on goal.
The Bears signed their name on the scoresheet near the halfway mark of the second. Connor Hobbs beat Lindgren with a top-shelf shot near the left faceoff circle. Prior to the goal, Lindgren made several incredible saves, including a clutch save on Brian Pinho who was parked in the slot. The Rocket regained their lead when Nikita Jevpalovs closed in on Vanecek and beat the netminder with a backhander. The Bears spoiled the party once more as Joe Snively tied the game at two-a-piece before the buzzer rang to end the period.
Less than five minutes into the final frame, the Bears earned their first lead of the game when Pinho found the back of the net. The home team responded immediately with pressure as Dale Weise sent a cross-ice pass to Alex Alain who could barely get his stick on the puck but that led to a great presence in the offensive zone. Later on, Jake Evans unleashed a one-timer near the mid-slot area but the shot went wide. The Rocket were hungry for a third goal, earning a powerplay chance but couldn't capitalize. With Lindgren on the bench and an extra attacker on the ice, the Rocket were persistent in the offensive zone, but it was the Bears who got the final word as Liam O'Brien scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory for the visitors.
"I thought we started the third period really well. [...] We had chances that we couldn't take advantage of. We played a lot of hockey in the past eight days. We're taking steps in the right direction," said head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard.
Scorers
LAV: Poehling (Weise, Belzile) | Jevpalovs (Vejdemo)
HER: Hobbs (Fehervary, Leason) | Snively (Pilon) | Pinho (Jonsson-Fjallby, Alexeyev) | O'Brien (Fehervary, Pinho) - Empty Net
Goaltenders
LAV: Lindgren (23/26) | HER: Vanecek (23/25)
Three Stars: 1. Pilon - HER 2. Poehling - LAV 3. Djoos - HER
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Blow Past Crunch, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Fight Back to Earn Point in Fourth Straight Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Fall to Eagles in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Fall to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Anas Makes History in 4-2 Win for Iowa - Iowa Wild
- DiGiuseppe Brings Quick End to OT, Completes Wolf Pack Rally - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Dominate Americans for Fifth-Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Penguins Beat Bridgeport in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Relentless Bears Edge Rocket, 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Outlast Sound Tigers in Shootout - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibbons, Priskie Notch Four Points Each in 7-3 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- O'Connor Lifts Colorado to OT Win in Penalty-Filled Contest - Colorado Eagles
- Sens Stumble at Home to Providence - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Outlast Phantoms in See-Saw Shootout Battle - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rallies past Devils in OT - Binghamton Devils
- Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Bardreau - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears
- Ryan Poehling's Game-Winning Goal Propels Rocket to 3-2 Win over Providence Bruins, Extends Win Streak to Three
- Rocket Triumphant in 5-4 Shootout Win over the Providence Bruins
- Michael McCarron Named Alternate Captain of the Laval Rocket
- Rocket Dominate IceHogs with a Brilliant Performance and a Convincing 3-1 Triumph