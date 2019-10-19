Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Gabriel Dumont from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dumont, 29, has tallied five points (3g, 2a) and a plus-5 rating in five games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound native of Degelis, Que., collected 43 points (15g, 28a) and 67 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 games with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL last season. Dumont ranked T-2nd in the AHL with four shorthanded goals. The right-shot forward owns 282 points (120g, 162a) and 604 PIM, including 25 power-play goals, 16 game-winning goals and 14 shorthanded goals in 491 career AHL games. He has recorded 27 points (16g, 11a), including three power-play goals and three game-winning goals in 61 career AHL Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Bulldogs (2009-11) and the Crunch (2016-19).

Dumont was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft (139th overall) and made his NHL debut on April 4, 2012 vs. Tampa Bay. He owns nine points (4g, 5a) and 48 PIM in 87 career NHL games in parts of six seasons with Montreal (2011-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Ottawa (2017-18). Dumont also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with Montreal during the 2013 postseason.

He signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2019. Dumont will wear sweater No. 28 with the Wild.

