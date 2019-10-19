DiGiuseppe Brings Quick End to OT, Completes Wolf Pack Rally

Binghamton, NY, October 19, 2019 - Phil DiGiuseppe scored 38 seconds into overtime Saturday night at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, to cap a Hartford Wolf Pack comeback from a 3-1 deficit in a 4-3 victory over the Binghamton Devils.

The game was the first on the road for the Wolf Pack after five straight home games, and the win improved Hartford's record on the year to 5-0-0-1.

The overtime strike was DiGiuseppe's third goal of the season, and all three have been game-winners. Vinni Lettieri had a goal and two assists for the Wolf Pack, and Joey Keane and Filip Chytil added a goal and an assist apiece. Adam Huska made 30 saves to get the win in net.

Marian Studenic, Brett Seney and Ludvig Larsson scored the Devil goals, and Evan Cormier made 32 saves.

Chytil's goal with 3:50 remaining in the third period tied the game at three, after Keane's tally at 1:54 of the second period was the only scoring in the middle frame.

Lettieri scored his third goal of the season only 3:03 into the game to give the Wolf Pack an early lead, but the home side would battle back to get the next three goals, all in a span of 4:06.

Studenic tied the game for Binghamton at 9:39, assisted by Ryan Schmelzer, and then Seney put the Devils ahead with a power-play goal at 12:25, with Mason Geertsen off for holding.

Ludvig Larsson made it 3-1 Devils just 1:20 later, at 12:25, with his third of the year, but Huska shut the door on the Binghamton attack after that.

Hartford Wolf Pack 4 (OT) at Binghamton Devils 3

Saturday - Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

Hartford 1 1 1 1 - 4

Binghamton 3 0 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Hartford, Lettieri 3 3:03. 2, Binghamton, Studenic 1 (Schmelzer), 9:39. 3, Binghamton, Seney 3 (Morrow, Anderson), 12:25 (PP). 4, Binghamton, Larsson 1 (Gignac, Speers), 13:45. Penalties-Geertsen Hfd (holding), 12:06.

2nd Period-5, Hartford, Keane 3 (Lettieri, Geertsen), 1:54. Penalties-Larsson Bng (elbowing), 11:37; Sissons Bng (hooking), 16:07; Fontaine Hfd (slashing), 18:10.

3rd Period-6, Hartford, Chytil 3 (Lettieri, Beleskey), 16:10 (PP). Penalties-Speers Bng (boarding), 15:17.

OT Period-7, Hartford, Di Giuseppe 3 (Chytil, Keane), 0:38. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Hartford 12-15-8-1-36. Binghamton 15-7-11-0-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 1 / 3; Binghamton 1 / 2.

Goalies-Hartford, Huska 2-0-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Binghamton, Cormier 1-2-1 (36 shots-32 saves).

A-3,076

Referees-Jordan Deckard (14), Stephen Hiff (56).

Linesmen-Tyler Loftus (11), J.P. Waleski (14).

