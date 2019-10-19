Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM

(Laval, QC) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears conclude their three-game Canadian road trip with a 7 PM tilt against the Laval Rocket. The Bears split their two-game season-series with the Rocket in 2018-19, with the home team winning each contest. All-time, the Bears are 3-1-0-0 against the Rocket since the franchise relocated from St. John's prior to the 2017-18 season.

Hershey Bears (3-2-1-0) at Laval Rocket (3-3-0-0)

October 19, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #7 | Place Bell

Referees: Jim Curtin (90), Corey Syvret (42)

Linesmen: Maxime Chaput (80), Francois Dussureault (60)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears skated to a 5-1 victory over the Belleville Senators on Friday night at the CAA Arena. The Chocolate and White got goals from five different players including Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Mike Sgarbossa, Liam O'Brien, Beck Malenstyn, and Steve Whitney. Hershey scored four times in the second period, and Phoenix Copley stood tall in goal, stopping 31 shots to earn the victory. Sgarbossa had the winning tally for the Bears, his first game-winning goal since Nov. 24, 2018 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Rocket also earned a victory last night, defeating Providence, 3-2, on home ice. Ryan Poehling scored the game-winning tally, notching his first AHL goal at 10:40 of the third period. Netminder Cayden Primeau turned aside 32 shots in the win.

THREE'S COMPANY:

In last night's victory, Hershey scored an impressive three times in a span of just 1:06. Liam O'Brien struck at 14:43, then Beck Malenstyn scored on Hershey's next shot at 15:34. Off the ensuing faceoff, Mike Sgarbossa fed Steve Whitney for his first goal of the season at 15:49. While Hershey's quick strike feat was impressive, it fell well short of a franchise record. On Nov. 11, 1962, Hershey tallied three goals in just 21 seconds in a 7-1 win over Cleveland.

BARBER THE ROCKET:

In tonight's game at Laval, Hershey will face former Bear Riley Barber. The right winger spent four seasons with Hershey from 2015-19, skating in 237 career games with the Bears, scoring 180 points (90 goals, 90 assists). The sniper led Hershey with 31 goals last year and finished second on the club in points with 60. The Pittsburgh native has scored 20 or more goals three times in his AHL career and was part of Hershey's team that went to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. Barber signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Montreal Canadiens on Jul. 1 and has scored one goal in six games with the Rocket this season.

ANOTHER DEUCE FOR DJOOS:

With two assists last night, Christian Djoos posted his third multi-assist game of the season. Djoos has struck for a pair of helpers in three of his six games this season. The Swede defenseman has collected seven points (one goal, six assists) so far this season, leading all AHL defenseman in scoring.

