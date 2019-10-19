Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Toronto Marlies 2-0 Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-3-0-0 and are currently tied for fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with six points.
Toronto scored the only two goals of the game with Darren Archibald striking first at the beginning of the second period and Timothy Liljegren capitalizing on the power play in the third frame. Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen had 24 saves in the loss while Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 30 shots for the shutout win.
Clevelenad Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen (35) and his defense battle the Toronto Marlies
(Cleveland Monsters)
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
TOR 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 0/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
TOR 26 1/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 24 2 1-2-0
TOR Kaskisuo W 30 0 4-0-0
Cleveland Record: 3-3-0-0, T-4th North Division
Toronto Record: 5-0-0-0, 1st North Division
Next Game:
The Monsters close out the weekend Sunday evening with a 4:00 p.m. rematch against the Toronto Marlies. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
