Comets Dominate Americans for Fifth-Straight Win
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Zane McIntyre stopped 45 of 46 shots and the Comets penalty kill went 8-8 as Utica dominated the Rochester Americans 7-1 Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Reid Boucher scored twice while Sven Baertschi, Wacey Hamilton, Zack MacEwen Nikolay Goldobin, and Lukas Jasek chipped in with a goal apiece.
Baertschi struck first for Utica, taking advantage of a turnover by Amerks goaltender Andrew Hammond and putting the puck into the empty net. Boucher quickly doubled the lead 20 seconds later, converting on a tic-tac-toe play with Dylan Blujus and Kole Lind. Hamilton made it 3-0 at the 15:31 mark with a shorthanded goal, beating Hammond on a two-on-one rush off a Boucher set up. Tage Thompson got one back for Rochester late in the period to bring the score to 3-1 heading into the first intermission.
MacEwen snatched the momentum back by scoring a highlight-reel, toe-drag goal 1:08 into the middle frame to put Utica back up by three. The Amerks continued to press, but McIntyre and the Comets defense held strong, killing off four penalties, including a five-on-three kill, to maintain their comfortable edge at the second break.
Utica continued to pour it in as Boucher made it 5-1 halfway through the third period following a Baertschi spin-o-rama around a defender. Goldobin and Jasek scored 10 seconds apart to bring the score to 7-1 Comets with seven minutes to go in regulation.
The Comets return to the ice Friday, October 25 when they battle the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
