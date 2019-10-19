Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Markus Hannikainen to the Monsters. A 6'1", 200 lb. left-shooting native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 26, posted 1-0-1 with a -1 rating in two appearances for Cleveland this season.
In 91 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Hannikainen tallied 8-7-15 with 14 penalty minutes and a -8 rating. In 117 career AHL appearances, all for Lake Erie/Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Hannikainen logged 27-34-61 with 42 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. In the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hannikainen contributed 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 appearances for the Monsters, helping the club claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
Prior to his North American professional career, Hannikainen notched 22-31-53 with 67 penalty minutes and a +26 rating in 117 Liiga appearances for Jokerit, HPK and JyP spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, helping JyP claim the 2015 Liiga Bronze Medal. Internationally, Hannikainen represented Finland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2017 IIHF World Championships.
Hannikainen signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on June 17, 2019.
2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Blow Past Crunch, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Fight Back to Earn Point in Fourth Straight Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Fall to Eagles in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Fall to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Anas Makes History in 4-2 Win for Iowa - Iowa Wild
- DiGiuseppe Brings Quick End to OT, Completes Wolf Pack Rally - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Dominate Americans for Fifth-Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Penguins Beat Bridgeport in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Relentless Bears Edge Rocket, 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Outlast Sound Tigers in Shootout - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibbons, Priskie Notch Four Points Each in 7-3 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- O'Connor Lifts Colorado to OT Win in Penalty-Filled Contest - Colorado Eagles
- Sens Stumble at Home to Providence - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Outlast Phantoms in See-Saw Shootout Battle - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rallies past Devils in OT - Binghamton Devils
- Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Bardreau - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.