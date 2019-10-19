Amerks Fall to Comets
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Utica, NY) ... After falling behind in a three-goal deficit to the Utica Comets (5-0-0-0) during the first period, the Rochester Americans (3-2-0-1) were never able to recover as they fell 7-1 Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Tage Thompson provided the lone goal of the night for the Amerks with his third of the season from Sean Malone and Brett Murray, who made his pro debut tonight for Rochester. Netminder Andrew Hammond (3-1-1) made his fifth appearance of the campaign in the crease, making 24 saves before being replaced by Jonas Johansson with 6:43 remaining in the third period.
The Comets racked up their fifth straight win to start the season, joining the Toronto Marlies as the only two North Division teams to remain unbeaten. Reid Boucher (2+1) and Sven Baertschi (1+2) each had a game-high three points apiece, while Olli Juolevi (0+2) and Nikolay Goldobin (1+1) both had their own multi-point outings as well. Lukas Jasek, Zack MacEwen and Wacey Hamilton all rounded out the scoring for the Comets. Goaltender Zane McIntyre made a career-high 45 saves to improve to 2-0-0 on the campaign.
The Comets opened the scoring midway through the first stanza with two goals in a span of 20 seconds from Baertschi and Boucher. With less than five minutes to go in the opening frame, Hamilton tacked on one more marker to push the lead to a 3-0.
Despite Thompson breaking through with his third of the season at the 18:32 mark when he wristed a shot from in-between the face-off dots, Rochester faced a two-goal deficit going into the locker room after the first 20 minutes of play.
Utica carried over its first-period momentum into the second as MacEwen upped the lead 4-1 just 68 seconds into the stanza.
Not letting up easy, the Comets matched their first-period goal total in the final 20 minutes of the contest. Boucher knocked in his second tally of the night with 9:02 left in regulation while Goldobin and Jasek tallied a pair of goals just 10 seconds apart three minutes later to put to give Utica it largest lead of the night and put the game out of reach.
The oldest rivalry in the American Hockey League will be renewed in Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 23 when the Amerks host the Hershey Bears at The Blue Cross Arena for the only time this season. The 7:05 p.m. contest will be the 457th all-time meeting between the league's two oldest teams and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Goal Scorers
ROC: T. Thompson (3)
UTI: S. Baertschi (2), R. Boucher (7 - GWG, 8), W. Hamilton (1), Z. MacEwen (2), N. Goldobin (1), L. Jasek (2)
Goaltenders
ROC: A. Hammond - 23/30 (L) | J. Johansson - 1/1
UTI: Z. McIntyre - 45/46 (W)
Shots
ROC: 46
UTI: 31
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/8) | PK (4/5)
UTI: PP (1/5) | PK (8/8)
Three Stars
1. Z. McIntyre (UTI)
2. R. Boucher (UTI)
3. S. Baertschi (UTI)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Blow Past Crunch, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Fight Back to Earn Point in Fourth Straight Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Fall to Eagles in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Fall to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Anas Makes History in 4-2 Win for Iowa - Iowa Wild
- DiGiuseppe Brings Quick End to OT, Completes Wolf Pack Rally - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Dominate Americans for Fifth-Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Penguins Beat Bridgeport in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Relentless Bears Edge Rocket, 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Outlast Sound Tigers in Shootout - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibbons, Priskie Notch Four Points Each in 7-3 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- O'Connor Lifts Colorado to OT Win in Penalty-Filled Contest - Colorado Eagles
- Sens Stumble at Home to Providence - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Outlast Phantoms in See-Saw Shootout Battle - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rallies past Devils in OT - Binghamton Devils
- Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Bardreau - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.