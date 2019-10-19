Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

Arena: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, California

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsBAK.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Dillon Dube with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to continue its winning ways on the road as the Heat face off against the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Condors took the lone meeting of the season between the Pacific Division rivals by a 6-2 final score earlier this week at Stockton Arena after racing out to a 4-0 edge in the first frame.

The Heat are coming off a dominant 5-1 victory last night at San Diego while Bakersfield was idle. Stockton struggled a year ago when visiting the Condors, going 0-4-1-0 in five road meetings.

ROAD DOMINANCE

The Heat have been downright dominant in three road games so far this season, going 3-0 with a pair of wins at Colorado and last night's victory at San Diego. Stockton has yet to concede a goal through the first 40 minutes of any road contest this season en route to 5-2, 4-2 and 5-1 wins.

SECOND PERIOD STRENGTH

Stockton has owned the second period this year, outscoring opponents by an 8-0 margin. The Heat used the middle frame on Friday to build a 1-0 lead out to a three-goal advantage, thanks to goals from Byron Froese and Ryan Lomberg toward the end of the second stanza. Stockton won the second period 1-0 against the Condors on Tuesday.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Byron Froese lit the lamp twice on Friday, guiding Stockton to its 2-0 lead in the second period. It was the first multi-goal game for the veteran forward since February 5, 2017, when he posted three points (2g,1a) as a member of the Toronto Marlies. Froese is Stockton's points leader thus far with six points on the young season.

THE DUBE ABIDES

Dillon Dube has strung together solid offensive efforts of late, tallying five assists over Stockton's last three games. The forward was Stockton's Rookie of the Year a season ago, finishing his first professional campaign with 39 points (15g, 24a) in 37 games. Through his first 48 AHL games, Dube now has 48 points (15g, 33a).

JONNY BE GOOD

Jon Gillies made his season debut in last night's game, earning the win with 23 saves in the contest. Gillies made several big stops early while Stockton built a commanding 5-0 lead, ultimately only conceding a goal to Daniel Sprong on a breakaway to cancel the shutout bid.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.