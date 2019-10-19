Phantoms Fight Back to Earn Point in Fourth Straight Game
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-1-1-1) and the Springfield Thunderbirds (3-4-0-0) gave fans at PPL Center on Saturday night an exciting and intense game that required an extra five minutes plus a shootout to find a winner. The Phantoms scored two goals in the third period to for overtime and earn a point for the fourth consecutive game. Rookie forward Morgan Frost notched his first pro goal while German Rubstov and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also found the back of the net on Saturday night.
The first period of Saturday night's matchup between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Springfield Thunderbirds was a scoreless one but it was still eventful. It was an intense period that saw several scuffles breakout including a fight between Phantoms forward Andy Andreoff and Thunderbirds defenseman Brady Keeper. While the two teams were physical, they also exchanged several quality scoring chances each and totaled 17 shots in the period.
After a scoreless first period, the second period saw four goals scored. Springfield forward Tommy Gross opened the scoring in the game when he beat J-F Berube with a slapshot from the top of the left circle to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.
The Phantoms would get an answer back at the 14:26 mark when second-year Phantom German Rubstov scored his first goal of the season, cleaning up in front of the net and putting in a rebound off Thunderbirds goalie Philippe Desrosiers. The primary assist on the play went to Isaac Ratcliffe who got the original shot on net before Rubstov found the rebound.
Springfield would reclaim the lead however just 14 seconds later when Daniel Audette scored to make it a 2-1 lead. The Thunderbirds would add a third goal in the period when forward Anthony Grecord scored on a breakaway to make it a 3-1 lead.
Entering the third period down two goals, the Phantoms upped their intensity in the third period and had several strong scoring chances early in front of Desrosiers but was unable to find the back of the net. At the 8:03 mark of the period, the Phantoms would make it a one-goal game when Nic Aube-Kubel scored his first goal of the season when he beat Desrosiers glove side from the right circle.
The Phantoms following Aube-Kubel's goal continued their intensity in the Thunderbirds zone and it would pay off when rookie forward Morgan Frost scored his first professional goal off a rebound to tie the game at 3-3. Phantoms forward Greg Carey received the primary assist on the play after trying to stuff the puck past Desrosiers before it found Frost's stick.
Lehigh Valley would try to find a third goal in the period but were unable to do so. They're strong third-period effort of 19 shots and two goals would allow them to pick up a point as this one went to overtime.
In overtime, the Phantoms would find themselves on the powerplay in the final minutes and were able to collect a few scoring chances including strong a drive to the net from Joel Farabee but were unable to get a game-winner in the extra five minutes.
The game would require a shootout to find a winner. In the shootout, Morgan Frost would give the Phantoms a chance at a win but Springfield's Anthony Greco kept the Thunderbirds alive. In the seventh round of the shootout, Springfield's Kevin Roy would net the game-winner to hand the Phantoms a 4-3 loss.
3 Stars:
1 - Kevin Roy (shootout winner)
2 - Morgan Frost ( 1 G)
3 - Nic Aube-Kubel (1 G)
1st Period:
NONE
2nd Period:
SPR - (5:20) Tommy Cross (1) (Prow, Thompson)
LV - (14:26) German Rubstov (1) (Ratcliffe, Vorobyev)
SPR - (15:20) Daniel Audette (2) (Stillman, Schemitsch)
3rd Period:
LV - (8:03) Nicolas Aube-Kubel (1) (Criscuolo)
LV - (12:31) Morgan Frost (1) (Carey, Farabee)
Shootout:
LV - Morgan Frost
SPR - Daniel Audette
SPR - Kevin Roy
Next Time Out: The Phantoms will go on the road for the first time in the 2019-20 season as they travel to Charlotte to take on the Checkers in back-to-back games next Friday and Saturday. They'll return home again on November 1st to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the second time this season after handing the Penguins a 4-1 loss on October 11th.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Blow Past Crunch, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Fight Back to Earn Point in Fourth Straight Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Fall to Eagles in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Fall to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Anas Makes History in 4-2 Win for Iowa - Iowa Wild
- DiGiuseppe Brings Quick End to OT, Completes Wolf Pack Rally - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Dominate Americans for Fifth-Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Penguins Beat Bridgeport in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Relentless Bears Edge Rocket, 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Outlast Sound Tigers in Shootout - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibbons, Priskie Notch Four Points Each in 7-3 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- O'Connor Lifts Colorado to OT Win in Penalty-Filled Contest - Colorado Eagles
- Sens Stumble at Home to Providence - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Outlast Phantoms in See-Saw Shootout Battle - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rallies past Devils in OT - Binghamton Devils
- Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Bardreau - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.