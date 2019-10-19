Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners

TUCSON, AZ - Nick Lappin scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, but Andy Miele's backhander was the game-winner to give the Tucson Roadrunners (3-1-0) a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (3-0-2) on Friday night at Tucson Arena.

The Rampage have points in five straight games to open the season, sitting in second place in the Central Division.

With 48 seconds left in the third period and the Rampage net empty, Jake Walman fired a point shot through traffic that bounced off Roadrunners goaltender Adin Hill. Lappin found the rebound and flipped it over Hill for his second of the season, and second in as many games, to tie the score 3-3.



Ryan Olsen of the San Antonio Rampage handles the puck against the Tucson Roadrunners

At 1:32 of overtime, Miele ended the game with his first goal of the season. Moments after Ryan Olsen disrupted a 2-on-1 Roadrunners rush, Miele scooped up the loose puck in the slot and lifted the puck past Ville Husso's glove and under the crossbar.

Husso improved to 3-0-1 on the season with 23 saves.

San Antonio opened the scoring at 6:19 of the second period. Nolan Stevens, making his season debut, forced a turnover on the forecheck and moved the puck to the point for Mitch Reinke. Reinke slid a pass along the blue line for Niko Mikkola, who moved in for a wrist shot past Hill for his second goal of the season.

The Roadrunners took the lead with two goals 14 seconds apart. At 8:37 of the second, Lane Pederson beat Husso with a power play one-timer from the left circle for his fifth goal of the season, all scored in the last three games. The goal was the first power play goal given up by San Antonio this season after 19 consecutive successful penalty kills to start the season.

At 8:51, a Rampage turnover behind the net ended up in front for Michael Chaput, who buried his second goal of the season to make it 2-1 Tucson.

The Rampage power play tied the score at 12:53 of the second, when Reinke fed Stevens in front for a redirect past Hill and his first goal of the season.

Jon Martin restored the Tucson lead at 14:12 of the second, redirecting a Cam Dineen feed underneath Husso for his second of the season to make it 3-2.

The Rampage are 3-1-2 all-time in Tucson.

The Rampage and Roadrunners square off again on Saturday night at Tucson Arena for a 9:05pm CT puck-drop. The game is available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: Mikkola (2); Stevens (1); Lappin (2) Ville Husso: 23 saves on 27 shots Power Play: 1-for-6 Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS: 1) Andy Miele - TUC 2) Adin Hill - TUC 3) Lane Pederson - TUC

