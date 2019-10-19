Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko (@Chunko31) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
Sawchenko, 21, was assigned to Orlando on September 29 but has yet to appear in a professional game. The Barracuda signed the Edmonton, Alberta native to a two-year AHL contract on March 29, 2019.
Prior to this season, the six-foot-one, 175-pound netminder appeared in 34 games over two years at the University of Alberta, where he went 28-4-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.
Before his collegiate career, Sawchenko spent four seasons with WHL's (@TheWHL) Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) where he was teammates with Sharks prospects Noah Gregor and Jayden Halbgewachs.
