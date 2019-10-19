Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko (@Chunko31) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Sawchenko, 21, was assigned to Orlando on September 29 but has yet to appear in a professional game. The Barracuda signed the Edmonton, Alberta native to a two-year AHL contract on March 29, 2019.

Prior to this season, the six-foot-one, 175-pound netminder appeared in 34 games over two years at the University of Alberta, where he went 28-4-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Before his collegiate career, Sawchenko spent four seasons with WHL's (@TheWHL) Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) where he was teammates with Sharks prospects Noah Gregor and Jayden Halbgewachs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.