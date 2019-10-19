Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators' welcome the Providence Bruins to CAA Arena for the first and only time this season on Women's Hockey Day.

The Senators (1-3-0-0) fell to Hershey Friday night as they dropped two games under .500 and remain eighth in the North Division. The Sens continue to struggle on the power play through four games as they're currently 0-for-15 with the man advantage.

Providence (3-2-0-1) has lost its last two contests as they've played in Laval twice this week but they remain second in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have had a hard time staying out of the box this season as they have 80 penalty minutes, the fourth most in the AHL.

Roster notes

Sens head coach Troy Mann confirmed they'll be at least one line-up change tonight with JC Beaudin the likely candidate to step in.

Filip Gustavsson will start for the Sens in goal as Mann confirmed that move post-game Friday.

Previous history

In four previous match-ups, the Sens boast a 2-1-0-1 record against the Bruins. Belleville is 2-0 all-time at home against Providence.

Who to watch

Alex Formenton had an assist Friday and has two points in four games this season. He stepped into the Sens' top line Friday, playing alongside Drake Batherson and Logan Brown.

Newly minted Bruins captain Paul Carey, a former Belleville Senator himself, has a pair of goals and assists early on in six contests with Providence.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.