Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Reilly Connors

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Reilly Connors.

Connors played at St. Lawrence University during the 2024-25 season, scoring 2 goals and 7 assists in 35 games. Connors played at Yale University for three seasons from 2021-2024, serving as team captain during the 2023-24 campaign. Conners scored 12 goals and 14 assists in his time at Yale.

He is a native of Madison, Connecticut. Connors will wear number 42 for the Grizzlies.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.