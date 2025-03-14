Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Reilly Connors
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Reilly Connors.
Connors played at St. Lawrence University during the 2024-25 season, scoring 2 goals and 7 assists in 35 games. Connors played at Yale University for three seasons from 2021-2024, serving as team captain during the 2023-24 campaign. Conners scored 12 goals and 14 assists in his time at Yale.
He is a native of Madison, Connecticut. Connors will wear number 42 for the Grizzlies.
Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season
March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.
March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.
March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.
April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.
April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.
Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - March 14 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Reilly Connors - Utah Grizzlies
- Rookie Defenseman Gormley Loaned to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Belleville Senators Recall Goaltender Michael Simpson; Acquire Defenseman Theo Calvas from Maine - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reece Vitelli Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Sign Dwyer, Sullivan - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Ferris State Forward Kaleb Ergang - Adirondack Thunder
- Cesana Recalled by Checkers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Deals Patrick Polino to Cincinnati, Receives Future Considerations - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 14, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #58 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Theo Calvas Traded to Orlando - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Receive Forward Ben Berard on Loan from Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Closes Season-Series Tonight with Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Bennett Caps off Hat-Trick with Overtime Winner over Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Heartlanders Secure Point But Bennett's Hat Trick Wins It for Rush in OT, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Reilly Connors
- Jones and Mastrodonato Each Score a Goal in Utah's 5-2 Loss at Wichita
- Grizzlies Acquire Ness and Gabriele in Trade with Toledo
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies on Military Night at Maverik Center