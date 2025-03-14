Thunder Closes Season-Series Tonight with Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Utah for the final time this season at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 21-31-6 against Utah and 16-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder earned a 5-2 win on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies. With the win, Wichita moved within two points of third place with 71 points. Utah remains in seventh place with 45 points.

After tonight, the Thunder will head on the road for the next four games starting a week from tonight in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

Kobe Walker has been red-hot over the last four games. He recorded his 24th marker of the season on Wednesday night. Walker has seven points (3g, 4a) over his last four outings. He needs four points to reach 60 for the season. Walker leads the ECHL in shooting percentage (28.9%).

Michal Stinil extended his point streak to nine games on Wednesday. He has 13 points (3g, 10a) over that stretch. Stinil needs one more goal to reach 100 in his ECHL career. He is one point away from equaling last year's totals. Stinil's career high in points was set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 points (31g, 48a) in 65 games. Stinil is tied for second in the ECHL with 66 points.

Jay Dickman added two points on Wednesday night, including his 27th goal of the season. He needs five points to equal his career high that he set last year when he reached 69 points (29g, 40a). Dickman has four points (1g, 3a) over his last two games.

Peter Bates took over the league-lead in assists on Wednesday. He found Kobe Walker to open the scoring, netting his 43rd helper of the season. Bates is tied for seventh with 62 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has started 11-straight games...Jay Dickman is tied for third with 27 goals, tied for third with 11 power play goals and tied for fifth with 23 power play points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.75)...Wichita is 21-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 23-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 11-7-6-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 4-0-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal...

UTAH NOTES - Briley Wood has points in five-straight and a goal in three of his last five...Since the beginning of February, Reed Lebster leads Utah with 19 points (9g, 10a)...Mick Messner has appeared in 137 consecutive games with Utah and leads the Grizzlies with 163 shots...Luke Manning is +8 in his last 19 games...Utah has 22 power play goals in his last 29 games...Utah is 12-6-2-2 when scoring first...Utah has given up six shorthanded goals this season and scored six with a man down...

