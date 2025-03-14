Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday Night

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night to start their weekend. After falling behind in the first period, the Fuel could not make the comeback and fell 6-2 to the K-Wings.

1ST PERIOD

Ben Berard opened the scoring for Kalamazoo at 4:40. With the help of Phil Beaulieu and Blake Christensen, he made it 1-0.

At 9:38, Max Humitz made it 2-0 with a goal assisted by former Fuel forward, Jon Martin and Ryan Cox.

Berard took the first penalty of the game at 15:40 to put the Fuel on the power play late in the first period. It was, however, Kalamazoo's Lee Lapid who scored shorthanded to make it 3-0.

After a brief fight at 18:28, Kalamazoo's Jay Keranen and Colin Bilek took offsetting roughing penalties that would carry over into the second period.

Indy outshot Kalamazoo 16-15 in the first frame.

2ND PERIOD

After those two penalties were killed, Kalamazoo's Ryan Cox took a holding call at 2:36, putting the Fuel back on the power play.

Kale Howarth took a hooking penalty at 7:36 and the Fuel killed it off. Only two seconds later, Berard scored his second goal of the game to put the K-Wings up 4-0.

At 10:22, Brett Bulmer took a roughing penalty to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Indy killed off that penalty but took another at 13:18. Nathan Burke sat for high sticking.

After exiting the penalty box, Burke scored to put the Fuel on the board at 15:35. Chris Cameron and Bryan Lemos claimed the assists on that goal to make it 4-1.

Jon Martin scored at 16:42, to make it 5-1 in favor of the K-Wings after a goal was reviewed by the referees.

At the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting the K-Wings 26-23.

3RD PERIOD

Ryan Ouellette made his Fuel debut in net in the third period when he headed to the crease in place of Ben Gaudreau who played the first two periods.

At 1:15, Keranen took a tripping penalty to give the Fuel another power play chance. The K-Wings killed it off though.

Lucas Brenton scored at 7:20 to make it 5-2 in favor of Kalamazoo. Bilek and Lemos had the assists on that goal.

Josh Bloom scored at 11:51 to make it 6-2 for the K-Wings.

Matus Spodniak and Kalamazoo's Travis Broughman took offsetting roughing penalties after a small scuffle by the benches.

About thirty seconds later, Berard headed to the box again for hooking. This put Indy on a long 4-on-3 power play but they could not score before the K-Wings killed it off.

Davis Codd was called for tripping at 16:43 to put Indy on a late-game power play but they could not score before Kalamazoo killed it off.

Shots were tied through three periods, 33-33, but the K-Wings took the win, 6-2.

