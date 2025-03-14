Admirals Get A Point In Back-And-Forth Affair Against Worcester
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Worcester, MA - Following a 4-1 victory on Thursday night, the Norfolk Admirals continued their three-game series on Friday night against the Worcester Railers. It was Worcester who edged out Norfolk on Friday night in overtime, 5-4.
Both clubs came right back on the attack, picking up where they left off on Thursday night.
German Yavash, who scored his first pro goal in Worcester in December 2024, started the scoring for Norfolk with his fifth of the season. Tyler Kobryn countered to make it 1-1.
Then Andrei Bakanov continued his smashing success against his former team, connecting up with Brady Fleurent and Grant Hebert once again. Bakanov scored his third against the Railers to make it 2-1. After one period, it was Worcester who outshot Norfolk, 11-6.
In period two, the Railers tied it up quickly courtesy of Cole Donhauser. Then Bakanov quickly made it a 3-2 lead as the puck went off of Griffin Luce's skate and past Worcester goaltender, Michael Bullion.
The back-and-forth affair in second period continued when Anthony Repaci scored a power play goal to make it 3-3.
In the third period, Gehrett Sargis made it a 4-3 score in favor of Norfolk. Two goals propelled Worcester in front and they played most of the period with the lead. Yavash found the back of the net to tie the game at five for Norfolk with five minutes to play.
In overtime, after Bakanov missed a one-time attempt, Riley Piercey took a wrist shot and got it past Milic to give the Railers the second point.
