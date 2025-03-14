Game Day #58 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières headed to Reading immediately following Wednesday's mid-morning game in Wheeling to get set for a two-games-in-two-nights series against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Royals starting tonight.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward scored his first goal since returning to the Lions in Wednesday's game. He has 35 points in 47 games this season, good for fourth spot among Lions point-getters.

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: Captain Morgan is enjoying a career season as a professional, registering 19 goals and 34 points in 53 games. His on-ice presence is always welcome by his teammates... less so for the opposition!

#9 Nicolas Guay: The Chateauguay, Quebec native recorded his 100th ECHL point in Wednesday's win. The forward has 30 points in 44 games since returning to Trois-Rivières.

Players to watch for the Reading Royals:

#23 Gianfranco Cassaro: The defenceman is having an impressive rookie season, ranking second among Royals' D-men in points with 29 in 51 games. He has four points against the Lions this year.

#39 Brock Caufield: Although Cole's younger brother is not the Royals' most prolific scorer with only five goals in 36 games this season, two of those goals have come against Trois-Rivières.

#71 Jake Smith: The Royals' top point-getter among active skaters with 29 points in 44 games, he scored two goals in the Royals' last game, a Saturday night 4-1 win against the Mariners in Portland, Maine.

The two teams meet again Saturday evening to conclude the two-game series. The game will also be the teams' last head-to-head encounter in the regular season.

