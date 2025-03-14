Grizzlies Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Wichita

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies got power play goals from Luke Manning and Keaton Mastrodonato but it wasn't enough as the Wichita Thunder got three goals from Peter Bates, including the game winner 3:57 into overtime as they defeated Utah 3-2 in overtime on a Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Bates gave Wichita a 1-0 lead 18:09 into the contest. Utah's Luke Manning scored his tenth goal of the season 7:28 into the second period. Bates scored his second goal of the night 6:14 into the third period to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Utah tied it up on a Keaton Mastrodonato power play goal 14:57 in. Bates completed his third professional hat trick 3:57 into overtime to give the Thunder the victory as their record goes to

Utah outshot Wichita in all three regulation periods, 14 to 9 in the first period, 13 to 10 in the second period and 15 to 6 in the third. Both clubs had 3 shots in overtime as Utah held a 45 to 28 edge in shots.

All six Utah defensemen had 2 or more shots in the game. Derek Daschke led Utah with 7 shots on goal.

Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch saved 43 of 45 in the win as his record goes to 13-4-3-1 on the season. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 25 of 28 in the loss.

Utah was 2 for 8 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 2. It was the seventh time this season Utah has scored 2 or more power play goals in a game.

The Grizzlies road trip continues on Sunday afternoon at Allen. Face-off will be at 1:05 pm mountain time.

3 stars

1. Peter Bates (Wichita) - 3 goals.

2. Trevor Gorsuch (Wichita) - 43 of 45 saves.

3. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 shots.

