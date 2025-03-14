Home Point Streak Goes To Seven With Win Over Mavericks
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, SC) - Brent Pedersen netted his first hat trick of the season, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits penalty kill went a perfect 6/6, and Jacob Ingham celebrated his 100th professional game with 50 saves en route to a 4-1 win over the Kanas City Mavericks on Friday night. The win propels the Swamp Rabbits home point streak to seven straight games (4-0-2-1) dating back to January 25th against Reading.
Pedersen's big night started with the first two goals of his hat trick in the opening frame, propelling the Swamp Rabbits to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. At 5:59 of the first, Pedersen hacked the puck in a chaotic net-front scramble, squeaking the puck past Alex Aslanidis in net for the Mavericks to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Austin Saint and Dru Krebs assisted). Under four minutes later, Pedersen struck again on the Swamp Rabbits first power play of the game, deflecting an Austin Saint shot on the move past Aslanidis to double the lead to 2-0 with 10:03 to play in the frame (Saint and Stuart Rolofs assisted). Jacob Ingham, manning the Swamp Rabbits net in his 100th professional game, turned aside all 13 shots he saw in the first frame.
John Parker-Jones kept the power play's hot hand rolling to start the second, expanding the lead by a tally early. Just 2:12 into the middle frame, Parker-Jones received a Carter Savoie pass to the side of the net, pivoted, maneuvered through his legs, and slipped the puck past Aslanidis, tripling the lead to 3-0 (Savoie and Parker Berge assisted). Ingham shined again in the second period, staving off a suffocating 21 shots for 34 total saves through 40 minutes.
Ingham's armor was eventually cracked in the third, but the Swamp Rabbits battened down the hatches defensively in securing the win. With 6:07 gone by in the third, Jimmy Mazza rifled a shot from the left side of the zone that was kicked away by Ingham, but came right to David Cotton. The Mavericks captain slung the puck just barely past Ingham to get the Mavericks on the board, cutting the Swamp Rabbits lead to 3-1 (Mazza and Mitchell Allard assisted). The Swamp Rabbits penalty kill negated four of their six chances in the final frame, including in the final three minutes, and hung on to get Pedersen his hat trick. His third and final tally came right before the buzzer with 0.7 seconds remaining, ending the game in a 4-1 win.
Jacob Ingham staved off a career-high 50 of 51 shots for the win in his milestone game (10-8-0-1).
The Swamp Rabbits continue their "three-in-three" against the Mavericks tomorrow with "Kid's Day", presented by Armada Law. Puck drop is slated for 4:05 p.m. EST and features a mini-stick giveaway on the Furman Plaza pregame.
