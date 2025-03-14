Heartlanders Take 18 Shots in Third But Rush Get Go-Ahead Goal and Win, 4-2

Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Rapid City Rush, 4-2, Friday at The Monument. Iowa overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie the game early in the third, but the Rush took the lead for good with 8:37 to go on a goal from Luke Mylymok. Blake Bennett added an empty-net goal in the final two minutes.

Matt Radomsky made 37 saves in the game and 17 in the third to beat the Heartlanders. Iowa outshot Rapid City, 39-24. William Rousseau made 20 saves in defeat.

Jonny Sorenson tied the game at two at :36 of the third on a wrap-around strike at the left post, his tenth of the season.

The Rush tallied a penalty-shot goal from Braeden Tuck and a power-play goal from Ryan Wagner in a four-minute span to take a 2-0 lead early, but the Heartlanders kept the rest of the first period at 5-on-5 and cashed in on their final shot of the frame. Nathan Noel centered to Keltie Jeri-Leon at the right circle and he sprung it in top shelf for his 11th of the season with 4.5 seconds left in the first. Louka Henault received the secondary assist.

