Heartlanders Take 18 Shots in Third But Rush Get Go-Ahead Goal and Win, 4-2
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Rapid City Rush, 4-2, Friday at The Monument. Iowa overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie the game early in the third, but the Rush took the lead for good with 8:37 to go on a goal from Luke Mylymok. Blake Bennett added an empty-net goal in the final two minutes.
Matt Radomsky made 37 saves in the game and 17 in the third to beat the Heartlanders. Iowa outshot Rapid City, 39-24. William Rousseau made 20 saves in defeat.
Jonny Sorenson tied the game at two at :36 of the third on a wrap-around strike at the left post, his tenth of the season.
The Rush tallied a penalty-shot goal from Braeden Tuck and a power-play goal from Ryan Wagner in a four-minute span to take a 2-0 lead early, but the Heartlanders kept the rest of the first period at 5-on-5 and cashed in on their final shot of the frame. Nathan Noel centered to Keltie Jeri-Leon at the right circle and he sprung it in top shelf for his 11th of the season with 4.5 seconds left in the first. Louka Henault received the secondary assist.
The Heartlanders complete the ten-game road trip Saturday at 8:00 p.m. against the Rush. Iowa is home for ten straight games starting next week against Fort Wayne on Fri., Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m., Sat., Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025
- Heartlanders Take 18 Shots in Third But Rush Get Go-Ahead Goal and Win, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Hold Annual $10,000 St. Hat-Trick's Challenge On St. Hat-Trick's Game, Series Finale Against Trois-Rivières - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Scores in Final Minute, Prevailing 2-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Home Point Streak Goes To Seven With Win Over Mavericks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Three-Goal Third from Tulsa Dooms Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Bates' Hat Trick Paces Thunder to Overtime Win vs. Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Home Point Streak Goes To Seven With Win Over Mavericks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mongo Scores Twice in Return, Royals' Nine-Game Point STreak Snapped in Series Opener Loss to Lions, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Thrills in 6-5 Overtime Win over Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Rip off Four Unanswered to Top Bison in First Ever Meeting - Tulsa Oilers
- Ambrosio Has 2-Point Night In Pro Debut Win Against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Earn a Point But Fall in Overtime to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Clinch Spot in 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gauthier, Nailers Hold off Komets, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Fuel up in Indy Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Fall to Wheeling 3-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Qualify for Playoffs with 5-3 Win in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Get A Point In Back-And-Forth Affair Against Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Take Down Thunder, 4-2 - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 14 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Reilly Connors - Utah Grizzlies
- Rookie Defenseman Gormley Loaned to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Belleville Senators Recall Goaltender Michael Simpson; Acquire Defenseman Theo Calvas from Maine - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reece Vitelli Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Sign Dwyer, Sullivan - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Ferris State Forward Kaleb Ergang - Adirondack Thunder
- Cesana Recalled by Checkers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Deals Patrick Polino to Cincinnati, Receives Future Considerations - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 14, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #58 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Theo Calvas Traded to Orlando - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Receive Forward Ben Berard on Loan from Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Closes Season-Series Tonight with Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Bennett Caps off Hat-Trick with Overtime Winner over Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Heartlanders Secure Point But Bennett's Hat Trick Wins It for Rush in OT, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Take 18 Shots in Third But Rush Get Go-Ahead Goal and Win, 4-2
- Heartlanders Secure Point But Bennett's Hat Trick Wins It for Rush in OT, 4-3
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Bloomington, 5-4
- Iowa Nets Another Point, But Falls in OT to Bison, 3-2
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0