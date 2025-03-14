Komets Fall to Wheeling 3-1
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets started a seven-game road trip in Wheeling on Friday.
Despite outshooting Wheeling 16-7 in the first period, the Nailers scored the only goal at 5:32. In the second period, Zach Jordan and Dustyn McFaul set up Brannon McManus for his 14th goal to tie the game at 9:59.
With the game still tied in the third period, Wheeling's David Jankowski put the Nailers ahead at 3:47, which was followed by a Kyle Jackson power-play goal at 11:15 to make the final score 3-1. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in the loss.
