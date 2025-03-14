Komets Fall to Wheeling 3-1

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets started a seven-game road trip in Wheeling on Friday.

Despite outshooting Wheeling 16-7 in the first period, the Nailers scored the only goal at 5:32. In the second period, Zach Jordan and Dustyn McFaul set up Brannon McManus for his 14th goal to tie the game at 9:59.

With the game still tied in the third period, Wheeling's David Jankowski put the Nailers ahead at 3:47, which was followed by a Kyle Jackson power-play goal at 11:15 to make the final score 3-1. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.