Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been loaned to the Steelheads from the AHL's Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.

Kraws, 24, was recalled to Texas last Saturday, Mar. 8, after making 33 saves in a 6-2 win the previous evening in a 6-2 win at Kansas City, two nights prior making 27 saves in a 5-0 win for his second shutout of the season.

The 6-5, 195lb rookie netminder is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 17 wins, tied for third among rookie goaltenders, and has a (17-6-4) record with a 3.13 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

The Cranbury, NJ native has appeared in three AHL games for the Stars this season winning two of his three starts with a 3.01 goals against average and .899 save percentage. He made 24 saves in a 4-3 win over Rockford on Feb. 8 and 22 saves in a 4-2 win at Manitoba on Feb. 14 during his last recall assignment.

Originally undrafted he signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024

The Steelheads hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters tonight and Saturday at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

