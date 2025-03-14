Bennett Caps off Hat-Trick with Overtime Winner over Iowa

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Blake Bennett racked up a hat-trick, including the overtime winner, as the Rapid City Rush walked off the Iowa Heartlanders 4-3 at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday.

Bennett scored a 5-on-5 goal in the first period and a power play goal in the second, with a Deni Goure 5-on-3 strike sandwiched in-between. Rapid City built a 3-1 lead late in the second period. However, Iowa picked up late goals in the second and third to tie the game and force overtime.

In the opening minute of overtime, Connor Murphy made a brilliant save on Andrew McLean, who was wide open in front of the net. After a battle for the loose puck, Blake Bennett was sprung on a breakaway down the center of the ice. Bennett dragged the puck across the crease, shifted to his backhand, and lifted a shot past Kyle McClellan to end the night.

Bennett, who picked up his second hat-trick of the season, now has scored 22 goals in 23 games this season. Ryan Wagner assisted on all three of the Rush's goals in regulation, bringing his point total to 60 in his first year with Rapid City.

The Rush has now won five of its last six games decided beyond regulation, dating back to February 5th. Bennett has three overtime winners in that span.

Connor Murphy made 31 saves on 34 shots to earn his tenth win of the season, tying him with Matt Radomsky for the team lead. Kyle McLellan stopped 33 out of 37 for Iowa.

Rapid City has won 13 of its last 16 games and earned points in 15 out of 17.

Next game: Friday, March 14 vs. Iowa. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

