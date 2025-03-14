Ghost Pirates Sign Dwyer, Sullivan

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer and forward Ryan Sullivan have been signed to ECHL contracts.

Dwyer, 28, has played in 16 games this year with the Jacksonville Icemen and the Reading Royals, recording one assist. The Winnipeg, MB, native has appeared in 108 ECHL contests since turning pro in 2021, suiting up with the Icemen, the Royals, the Norfolk Admirals, the Fort Wayne Komets and the Maine Mariners.

He has registered 21 points in his career, scoring three goals and adding 18 assists). Dwyer was a member of the inaugural Ghost Pirates training camp roster in 2022-23, but was released before the regular season began.

Sullivan, 25, has notched six goals and four assists in 34 games with the Miami University RedHawks this season. The Grosse Pointe, MI, native served as the team's captain this past season. He began his collegiate career with UMass Amherst, capturing an NCAA championship in 2020-21. Following three years with the Minutemen, he transferred to Miami, where he played two years.

Sullivan played junior hockey with Ghost Pirates defenseman Evan Nause in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

