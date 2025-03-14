Stingrays Clinch Spot in 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays have officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Neal Brothers. The Stingrays have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the 29th time in 32 seasons in the ECHL.
Tickets for first-round home games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Neal Brothers, will go on sale on Monday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m. Secure your seats at StingraysHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and cheer on the Stingrays as they continue their quest for a fourth Kelly Cup!
The Stingrays are currently in first place in the entire ECHL with 87 points. Stay tuned for more details on the full Kelly Cup Playoffs schedule and matchups. For the latest updates, follow the Stingrays on social media and visit StingraysHockey.com.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025
- Ambrosio Has 2-Point Night In Pro Debut Win Against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Earn a Point But Fall in Overtime to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Clinch Spot in 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gauthier, Nailers Hold off Komets, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Fuel up in Indy Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Fall to Wheeling 3-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Qualify for Playoffs with 5-3 Win in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Get A Point In Back-And-Forth Affair Against Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Take Down Thunder, 4-2 - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 14 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Reilly Connors - Utah Grizzlies
- Rookie Defenseman Gormley Loaned to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Belleville Senators Recall Goaltender Michael Simpson; Acquire Defenseman Theo Calvas from Maine - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reece Vitelli Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Sign Dwyer, Sullivan - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Ferris State Forward Kaleb Ergang - Adirondack Thunder
- Cesana Recalled by Checkers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Deals Patrick Polino to Cincinnati, Receives Future Considerations - Rapid City Rush
- Matt Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: March 14, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #58 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Theo Calvas Traded to Orlando - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Receive Forward Ben Berard on Loan from Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Closes Season-Series Tonight with Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Loaned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Bennett Caps off Hat-Trick with Overtime Winner over Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Heartlanders Secure Point But Bennett's Hat Trick Wins It for Rush in OT, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.