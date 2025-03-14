Gauthier, Nailers Hold off Komets, 3-1

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' David Jankowski and Logan Pietila battle Fort Wayne Komets' Kyle Mayhew and Jack Gorniak

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' David Jankowski and Logan Pietila battle Fort Wayne Komets' Kyle Mayhew and Jack Gorniak(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets now play in opposite conferences, but Friday night's tilt at WesBanco Arena felt like a playoff battle. David Jankowski snapped a 1-1 tie at the 3:47 mark of the third period and Kyle Jackson added insurance for a 3-1 triumph on home ice. Taylor Gauthier backstopped the win with 33 saves.

Fort Wayne had a decided advantage in the shots on goal department to the tune of 17-6, but it was the Nailers who netted the lone marker in the opening stanza. The goal was executed with some terrific passing, as Gabe Klassen turned a feed deep to Matthew Quercia, who then setup Matty De St. Phalle for a one-time rocket from the left side of the low slot.

The second period was a reversal of the first, as Wheeling held the 16-8 advantage in shots, but the Komets knotted the score. Zach Jordan led the way on a 2-on-1 rush for the visitors, as he carried the puck in on the left side, then tossed a pass over to Brannon McManus, who chipped a shot into the top-right corner of the cage.

The match came down to the third period, and the Nailers took the first step in the right direction by grabbing the lead back at the 3:47 mark. David Drake sent David Jankowski speeding down the left side of the ice. Jankowski jammed on the brakes in the left circle, then drove a shot into the right side of the twine. Wheeling followed that up by tacking on a huge insurance marker on the power play with 8:45 to go. With newcomer Zach Gallant screening the netminder, Kyle Jackson whizzed a wrist shot from the top of the right circle into the right side of the goal. Fort Wayne was kept at bay from there, as the Nailers took the 3-1 score into the win column.

Taylor Gauthier was terrific in goal again for Wheeling, as he allowed only one goal for his fifth straight start. He stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced to earn the victory. Brett Brochu made 27 saves on 30 shots in the defeat for the Komets.

The Nailers and Komets will do it all over again at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night at 7:10. The promotion is St. Patrick's Day. Wheeling will wear specialty jerseys, there will be a themed hat giveaway, fans will be able to meet former Pittsburgh Penguin Tyler Kennedy, and there will be drink specials. The weekend will conclude on Sunday at 4:10 against Cincinnati. That will be Faith & Family Day, which features a pregame presentation with players and coaches, as well as a postgame skate with even-numbered players. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.