Heartlanders Secure Point But Bennett's Hat Trick Wins It for Rush in OT, 4-3

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City, SD - Iowa Heartlanders forward Zach Dubinsky tied the game in the final half of the third, but the Rapid City Rush received a hat trick a four-point night from Blake Bennett and he won it in overtime, 4-3, Thursday at The Monument. Yuki Miura twice in defeat.

Iowa evened it at three with 7:56 to go on the power play. Andrew McLean slapped it from the left point and Dubinsky nudged it in air by Connor Murphy (win, 31 saves).

In overtime, Bennett completed the hat trick on the breakaway at :54.

Iowa scored 2:00 into the first to take the lead. Miura set up at the right post and Austen Swankler shot it off the goalie. As the puck hit the goalie's arm, Miura waited for it to hit ice and tapped it in. Miura has 20 goals this season, a career best.

The Rush tied it with 3:50 left in the first on a shot in front of the net by Blake Bennett.

Rapid City scored the next two goals thanks to four power-play opportunities in a ten-minute span. On a 5-on-3 chance, Deni Goure slammed in his 17th of the season at the left post. Bennett made it a 3-1 game with 5:31 to go in the second on the man up.

A minute later, Miura erased the multi-goal deficit and made it 3-2 with an unassisted strike at the left circle. The right-handed shot forced an intercept and quickly unwound a wrister for his 21st of the season.

Kyle McClellan took the overtime loss despite 33 saves.

