Matt Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Brown has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. This is Brown's second loan to Reading this season after previously being loaned to the Royals on November 19th, 2024.

Brown, 25, has recorded a team-high 16 goals, along with 29 points, eight penalty minutes and a -9 rating across 39 games for the Royals this season. Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, Brown skated in six games for Lehigh Valley to open the 2024-25 campaign where he registered a +1 rating to open the 2024-25 season. The second-year pro forward was loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on three occasions during the 2023-24 season, where he registered 41 points (13g-28a), 12 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 38 games as a Royal. Additionally, Brown led the Royals in multi-point games (13) and finished second on the team in assists (28) and third in points (41).

A native of Wood Ridge, New Jersey, Brown represented the Royals at the 2024 All-Star Classic in January. He recorded a multi-point game (2a) in his Royals debut on November 3rd, 2023 in Toledo after being loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on October 31st.

With Lehigh Valley, the Boston University alum recorded two assists, two penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 13 games for the Phantoms last season. He tallied an assist in his professional debut with the Phantoms on October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivieres on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

