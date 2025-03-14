Rush Deals Patrick Polino to Cincinnati, Receives Future Considerations

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has traded forward Patrick Polino to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

The Rush acquired Polino from the Allen Americans on Wednesday in exchange for forward Tyler Burnie. Polino did not play for Rapid City.

Polino, 29, is in his fifth professional season and fourth in the ECHL. He spent three years- including two in which he played all 72 regular-season games- with the Cincinnati Cyclones to begin his career. Polino has split time this season between the Adirondack Thunder and the Allen Americans. He faced the Rush five times as a member of Allen.

