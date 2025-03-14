Bates' Hat Trick Paces Thunder to Overtime Win vs. Grizzlies
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Peter Bates scored at 3:57 of overtime to help Wichita skate past Utah, 3-2, on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Bates netted his third-career hat trick to pace the Thunder offense. Michal Stinil added two helpers in the winning effort. Making his 12th-straight start, Trevor Gorsuch stopped 43 shots and earned his 13th win of the season.
In the first, Bates broke the ice with two minutes to go in the frame. He skated down the slot and fired a wrist shot past Jake Barczewski to make it 1-0.
In the second, Luke Manning tied the game at one. He pounced on a rebound and fired it past Gorsuch on the power play for his 10th of the year.
Bates re-gained the lead with a power play tally at 6:14 of the third. Stinil made a great pass across the slot to Bates, and he fired a one-timer past Barczewski for his second of the night.
Keaton Mastrodonato tied the game at 14:57. Wichita was called for a double minor for high sticking and Utah took advantage. Mastrodonato ripped a one-timer from between the hashmarks to make it 2-2.
In the overtime session, Bates took a pass from Nico Somerville at the top of the right circle, curled around a pick and skated in all alone on Barczewski. He went backhand, forehand and beat Barczewski just inside the right post for his 21st of the season.
Bates recorded his third-career hat trick and first since December 3, 2023, against Allen. He also reached 20 goals for the third-straight season and netted his second overtime winner of the year. Stinil extended his point streak to 10 games. Jay Dickman tallied an assist, giving him five points in his last three outings. Gorsuch has seen 40 or more shots in seven of his last 13 appearances.
Wichita was 1-for-2 on the power play. Utah was 2-for-8 on the man advantage. The Thunder have scored a power play goal in four-straight games.
The Thunder hits the road for the next four games starting on Friday, March 21 in the Black Hills against Rapid City.
Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers. Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.
-Thunder-
