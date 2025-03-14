Ambrosio Has 2-Point Night In Pro Debut Win Against Cincinnati
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime at Heritage Bank Center on Friday night with a final score of 4-3.
How it Happened:
Tonight's game was a big one for the Fish, as 4 skaters made their Toledo Walleye debut. Not only that, 3 of them are playing in their first professional hockey game.
Toledo got off to a hot start just over 10 minutes into the first. The Fish scored 2 goals within 1:14 and got the 2-0 lead. Brendon Michaelian got his 5th goal of the season off a pass from Brandon Kruse and Colby Ambrosio. This was Ambrosio's first professional point in his first professional game.
Just 1:14 later, Mitch Lewandowski added to the Toledo lead with a goal off a rebound to make it 2-0. Assisting the even-strength goal was Brandon Hawkins and Bobby Russell.
The Walleye went on a 5-on-3 man-advantage but failed to capitalize. The Cyclones took advantage of a turnover and scored a short-handed goal at 12:17 from Remy Parker. However, the Walleye still held the lead at 2-1 heading into the second.
The second period was scoreless as the game remained 2-1 despite both teams having multiple power play chances.
Just 2:20 into the 3rd period, Cincinnati made it a tie-game with a goal from Dante Sheriff.
Toledo restored their lead at 16:08, as Colby Ambrosio got his first professional goal and kept his first pro game going strong. Sam Craggs had the sole assist on the goal.
Toledo took an unfortunate double minor penalty with just over 3 minutes remaining in regulation and Cincinnati tied the game yet again and sent this one into overtime.
Toledo's OT game stayed dominant and Sam Craggs won it just 24 seconds in as he made a nifty play in the neutral zone to throw off the Cincinnati defensemen. Craggs went on the breakaway and went 5-hole to score the overtime game winner.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - S. Craggs (GWG, 1A)
2. TOL - C. Ambrosio (1G, 1A)
3. CIN - C. Dodero (1G)
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye are traveling to Kalamazoo to take on the K-Wings in a Saturday-Sunday series to finish out the weekend. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 7 p.m.
