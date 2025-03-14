Cyclones Earn a Point But Fall in Overtime to Walleye

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones earned a valuable point in a Friday night meeting against the Toledo Walleye at Heritage Bank Center. A late goal from Chris Dodero tied the game, but Sam Craggs gave Toledo an extra point in overtime, winning the game 4-3.

Exactly nine minutes into the contest, Walleye defenseman Brendon Michaelian connected with forward Brandon Kruse for the early tally. A turnover by the Cyclones in their own zone led to the goal. Forward Colby Ambrosio gained an assist on Michaelian's fifth goal of the season.

Less than a minute later, Walleye forward Mitchell Lewandowski scored on a rebound. Defenseman Bobby Russell and forward Brandon Hawkins assisted Lewandowski's 20th goal of the season as the Walleye took the 2-0 lead.

Down two goals and with Toledo on a 5-on-3 power play, the Cyclones were able to counter and steal a goal. Defenseman Josh Burnside generated a turnover with his stick, giving himself and forward Remy Parker a two-on-one advantage heading into the Walleye zone. One pass to Parker was all it took to beat the Walleye's goaltender Carter Gylander with 7:43 remaining in the first period.

Parker scored his seventh goal of the season while Burnside gained points in back-to-back games against Toledo with his assist.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in an eventful second period. A total of six penalties were called during the middle period, both teams finding themselves each with three, including a Cyclones power play carrying over to the third period with them still down 2-1.

The Walleye picked up another penalty near the beginning of the third period, creating a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Cyclones. Not too long after the expiration of the Cyclones power play, forward Dante Sheriff scored the equalizer rebound goal off a shot from defenseman Eljah Vilio a little over two minutes into the final period.

Sheriff tied the game at 2-2 with his 10th goal of the season. Vilio, awarded the lone assist, has earned points in six of his last seven games following his helper on the equalizing goal.

Toledo retook the lead with less than four minutes to play. Forward Colby Ambrosio scored his first professional goal to make it 3-2 late in regulation. But Cincinnati stormed back following a high stick that led to a four minute power play. Chris Dodero scored a late equalizer off a rebound to force overtime. With an assist, Lincoln Griffin extended his point streak to eight games.

Sam Craggs would score in overtime to defeat Cincinnati and give Toledo the extra point. The final score was 4-3, Toledo.

The Cyclones will stay at Heritage Bank Center to take on the Indy Fuel on Saturday afternoon on Cyclones Fight Cancer Matinee. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.