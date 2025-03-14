Cesana Recalled by Checkers
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today defenseman Dennis Cesana has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.
Cesana, 26, has recorded 14 goals and 36 assists in 54 games this season. He currently ranks second in the ECHL in points among defensemen. Cesana has already broken the record for the most points in a single season by a Ghost Pirates defenseman.
The North Providence, RI, native has suited up for four games with the Checkers this season, recording one assist. He has appeared in 82 AHL games with Charlotte over the course of his career.
