K-Wings Fuel up in Indy Friday
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-27-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, poured it on over the Indy Fuel (23-26-4-4) Friday at Fishers Event Center, winning 6-2.
Ben Berard (14) scored the opening goal at the 4:40 mark of the first frame. Blake Christensen (13) set up Phil Beaulieu (5) for the initial shot, and Berard cleaned up the his own rebound on the right side of the crease to put Kalamazoo on top early.
Then, Max Humitz (14) made it 2-0 at the 9:38 mark. On the play, Ryan Cox (13) found Jon Martin (11) in the neutral zone, and he motored the puck down the left side before finding Humitz wide-open in the slot for the one-time finish.
Lee Lapid (14) then scored shorthanded at the 17:10 mark. Zach Berzolla (18) sent the puck to Humitz (15) in the right circle, who dropped it back to Lapid to rip a wrist shot inside the left post.
Berard (15) added on as an Indy penalty expired at the 9:38 mark of the second. Christensen (14) fed Lapid (8) down low on the left side, and he sent a feed across the goalmouth to Berard at the bottom of the right circle for a one-time finish.
The Fuel responded with a goal at the 15:35 mark.
Martin (2) answered with a tally of his own just 1:07 later as Humitz (16) set up Cox (14) for the initial shot, and Martin went skate-to-stick on the backhand for the finish in the middle of heavy traffic in front of the Indy net.
Indy scored to make it 5-2 at the 7:20 mark of the third period.
Josh Bloom (14) tacked on a goal at the 11:51 mark to push his current point streak to four games (6g-1a). He earned a breakaway after Travis Broughman (11) forced a turnover and found him streaming behind the Fuel defense on the left side. Bloom then fired a laser from the left circle for the tally.
Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-0) was outstanding in the victory, making 31-of-33 saves. Kalamazoo went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and tied the shot total, 33-33.
The K-Wings come back home to face the Toledo Walleye (37-14-7-1) at 7:00 p.m. Saturday for the 42nd Annual Green Ice Game at Wings Event Center.
--
Kids Day is coming up on Sunday, and it's sure to be fun for the whole family as the K-Wings host the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center ! Join us, as the first 500 kids (ages 12 and under) will receive a K-Wings Legacy Youth Jersey and all kids (12 and under) can participate in a postgame Golden Shot for prizes on the ice!
