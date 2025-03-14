Three-Goal Third from Tulsa Dooms Bison
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison allowed three third period goals and four unanswered goals in a 4-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday night.
The Bison began the scoring 7:53 into the first period as Danny Katic stuffed the puck past Talyn Boyko. Chongmin Lee collected the assist on Katic's 11th of the season. At 18:56, Lou-Félix Denis extended the lead with a wrist shot over Boyko's glove. Denis's eighth of the season was assisted by Gavin Gould. The Oilers outshot the Bison by a 14-10 margin to conclude the first frame.
13:53 in the second, Connor Roulette found Sean Olson in the slot to put Tulsa on the board. Justin Michaelian tallied the secondary assist for Olson's 11th goal of the season. The remainder of the period saw no scoring with Bloomington holding a 2-1 lead. The Oilers continued to outshoot the Bison with a 13-8 margin in the second period.
Tulsa evened the score at 11:26 of the third period as Reid Petryk scored his 12th of the year from Michael Farren. Twelve seconds later, Tulsa took a 3-2 lead as Tyler Poulsen found Daneel Lategan who scored on a one-timer. Lategan's go-ahead goal was his fifth of the season. Poulsen furthered Tulsa's lead at 17:14 on a goal from the slot. Alec Butcher assisted on Poulsen's 15th of the season to seal the victory for Tulsa.
Kasimir Kaskisuo made 36 saves on 40 shots in the loss. Boyko secured the win for Tulsa with 23 saves on 25 shots. The Bison went 0-for-1 on the powerplay and were not penalized during the game.
The Bison look for revenge against the Oilers tomorrow at Grossinger Motors Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. for a St. Patrick's Day game featuring a specialty jersey and live auction with a portion of proceeds donated to Easy Bay United Methodist Camp. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
