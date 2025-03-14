Rush Game Notes: March 14, 2025 vs. Iowa Heartlanders

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has won 13 of the last 16 and plays the middle game of its interdivision series against the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Blake Bennett racked up a hat-trick, including the overtime winner, as the Rapid City Rush walked off the Iowa Heartlanders 4-3 last night. Bennett scored a 5-on-5 goal in the first period and a power play goal in the second, with a Deni Goure 5-on-3 strike sandwiched in-between. Rapid City built a 3-1 lead late in the second period. However, Iowa picked up late goals in the second and third to tie the game and force overtime. In the opening minute of overtime, Connor Murphy made a brilliant save on Andrew McLean, who was wide open in front of the net. After a battle for the loose puck, Blake Bennett was sprung on a breakaway down the center of the ice. Bennett dragged the puck across the crease, shifted to his backhand, and lifted a shot past Kyle McClellan to end the night.

HE IS INEVITABLE

Blake Bennett is already the hottest player in the ECHL, and yet, he seems to be getting better as his season has gone along. Bennett picked up his second hat-trick of the year and third overtime winner yesterday. He now has 22 goals and 37 points in 23 games. Six of his last eight games have been multi-point performances.

60 FOR THE CAPTAIN

Ryan Wagner assisted on all three of the Rush's goals during regulation for his third three-assist game of the season. Wagner reached the 60-point mark last night in his first season with Rapid City.

POWER PLAY BACK TO LIFE

After just one power play goal in the three-game series at Tahoe, the Rush struck twice on the man advantage last night. Rapid City's power play is 22.7% at home, the sixth-best mark in the ECHL.

KICKING THE EXTRA POINT

After not having much success in overtime early in the season, the Rush has found ways to win the extra points over the last month and a half. Rapid City has won five out of its last six games decided beyond regulation. Blake Bennett has three overtime winners by himself during that span.

THRILLERS WITH THE LANDERS

The Rush and Heartlanders have played some memorable games over the last few years. Rapid City has won six consecutive games in the series, including a New Year's Eve sweep in 2023. Only one of the nine head-to-head matchups has been decided by more than two goals.

