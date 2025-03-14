Oilers Rip off Four Unanswered to Top Bison in First Ever Meeting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Bloomington Bison 4-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday night.

Danny Katic opened the scoring with a deft, in-tight backhander 7:53 in the action, beating Talyn Boyko top shelf against the run of play to give the Bison the first lead in the series. Lou-Felix Denis extended Bloomington's lead to 2-0 into the first break, scoring from the left faceoff circle with 1:04 remaining in the opening frame.

Sean Olson broke the Oilers' drought, finding a goal with 6:07 left in period two, finishing a low-slot feed from Conner Roulette, cutting the Bison lead to 2-1.

Reid Petryk leveled the game, finishing another low-slot feed from behind the net by Michael Farren. Daneel Lategan scored the eventual game-winning goal 12 seconds later - his fifth goal in the last four goals - finishing a set-up by Tyler Poulsen. Poulsen scored a goal of his own, putting the game away 4-2, receiving and ripping a slot shot administered by Alec Butcher.

The Oilers and Bison square off again tomorrow, Saturday, March 15 at Grossinger Motors Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

