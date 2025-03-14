Mariners Take Down Thunder, 4-2

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - Four different goal scorers and another strong performance by Brad Arvanitis earned the Maine Mariners a 4-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. The Mariners won for the fourth time in the last five games and sixth in their last nine.

The lone goal of the opening period was scored by the Mariners on the power play at 7:13. Following a roughing penalty to Adirondack's Ryan Francis, Wyllum Deveaux deflected a point shot from Justin Bean past Jeremy Brodeur for his 14th goal of the season and a 1-0 Maine lead.

The Mariners tacked on two more goals in the middle frame to build their lead to 3-0. Within the first minute, Xander Lamppa found a loose puck in the left circle and elevated over Jeremy Brodeur, scoring for his second game in a row and doubling the Maine advantage to 2-0. Midway through the period, Ayden MacDonald and Matthew Philip worked a 2-on-1 to connect on Maine's third goal of the night and a comfortable 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

At 5:05 of the third, Jacob Hudson's short side wrister beat Brodeur's glove to make it a 4-0 game. From there, Adirondack got goals from Kevin O'Neil and Gustav Mueller, but couldn't get closer than two. Arvanitis turned aside 27 of 29 to win his fourth consecutive start.

The Mariners (24-31-3-0) and Thunder will meet again on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena for another 7 PM faceoff. Maine returns home next Friday, March 21st to take on the Worcester Railers at 7:15 PM for Youth Hockey Night and the start of a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Terrence Wallin bobblehead presented by Venture Solar, and the winner of the 2024-25 VIP Rivalry Cup will be decided. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

