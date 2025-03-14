Belleville Senators Recall Goaltender Michael Simpson; Acquire Defenseman Theo Calvas from Maine
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Mar. 14) the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Michael Simpson from the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Solar Bears have acquired Theo Calvas from the Maine Mariners for future considerations.
Simpson, 21, has appeared in six games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 3-1-0 record with one shutout, a 2.13 goals against average (GAA), and a .926 save percentage (SV%). In 10 appearances with Belleville, Simpson is 4-3 with a 3.45 GAA and .880 SV%.
Prior to his professional career, Simpson played the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League Champion London Knights. Simpson is a two-time OHL champion, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup with the Peterborough Petes during the 2022-23 season while earning the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as Playoff Most Valuable Player.
Calvas, 26, joins the Solar Bears after skating with the Kalamazoo Wings and Maine Mariners, tallying six points in 30 games. The Southfield, MI native has appeared in 239 ECHL games over seven seasons with Toledo, Allen, Tulsa, Florida, Kansas City, Kalamazoo, and Maine, racking up 60 points (14g-46), 126 penalty minutes and a +35 rating.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-5, 214-pound rearguard spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo, Sarnia, and North Bay, scoring 54 points in 211 games.
