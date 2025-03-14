Thunder Sign Ferris State Forward Kaleb Ergang
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Kaleb Ergang to a standard player contract.
Ergang, 24, finished his fourth season at NCAA (D1) Ferris State University where he served as the team's assistant captain and finished with 21 points (6g, 15a) in 35 games with the Bulldogs. Ergang's 15 assists ranked second on the team and his 21 points ranked third.
In 109 total games with Ferris State University, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward from Spruce Grove, Alberta totaled 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points.
The Thunder return home tonight and tomorrow against Maine. Enjoy drink specials both nights, and Saturday is Kid's Night 2.0 with special kid-designed jerseys and kids help run the game!
Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Ferris State Forward Kaleb Ergang
