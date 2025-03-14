Thunder Sign Ferris State Forward Kaleb Ergang

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Kaleb Ergang to a standard player contract.

Ergang, 24, finished his fourth season at NCAA (D1) Ferris State University where he served as the team's assistant captain and finished with 21 points (6g, 15a) in 35 games with the Bulldogs. Ergang's 15 assists ranked second on the team and his 21 points ranked third.

In 109 total games with Ferris State University, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward from Spruce Grove, Alberta totaled 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points.

