Reece Vitelli Signs PTO with Manitoba Moose

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Reece Vitelli has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Vitelli, 23, leads Savannah with 52 points (12 goals, 40 assists) in 57 games this season. The Winnipeg, MB, native has recorded career-high numbers in 2024-25, including a Ghost Pirates franchise-record 40 assists. Additionally, he is currently tied for the most points in a single season in franchise history, matching Pat Guay (2022-23) and Logan Drevitch's (2023-24) totals from previous seasons.

In 154 ECHL contests over the last three years, Vitelli has registered 130 points (33 goals, 97 assists). Vitelli has appeared in 21 games in the AHL previously, suiting up with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2022-23 and 2023-24, recording two goals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.