Mongo Scores Twice in Return, Royals' Nine-Game Point STreak Snapped in Series Opener Loss to Lions, 5-3

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (25-23-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (40-12-4-2), 5-3, at Santander Arena on Friday, March 14th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (9-13-4-0) suffered the loss in goal with 21 saves on 25 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Hunter Jones (13-2-5-0) earned the win in goal with 28 saves on 31 shots faced.

Trois-Rivières and Reading traded goals in the first period with Nicholas Guay (11) putting the Lions in front at 3:44 into regulation before Matt Brown (17) tied the score at 13:24 for the Royals, 1-1.

The Lions took a two-goal lead into the third period on goals from Tommy Cormier (14) at 13:42 and Jacob Paquette (3) at 17:07, 3-1.

Yvan Mongo (1 & 2) marked the occasion of his season debut with two goals in a span of 21 seconds, at 3:43 and 4:04, to even the score early into the third period, 3-3. Logan Niijhoff (17) restored the Lions' lead at 15:21, 4-3, before Isaac Dufort sealed the Trois-Rivières series opener win with an empty net goal at 19:56.

With the regulation loss, the first suffered since February 15th at Kalamazoo, the Royals point streak concludes a nine games (7-0-2-0), matching their season-high point streak set from January 11th to February 1st (6-0-2-1).

The Royals conclude a two-game series against Trois-Rivieres on Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The five-game home stand continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

