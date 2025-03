ECHL Transactions - March 14

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 14, 2025:

Greenville:

Max Coyle, D

Colton Incze, G

Wheeling:

Shane Bull, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kaleb Ergang, F signed contract

add Gustav Muller, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kaleb Ergang, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Tyler Burnie, F acquired from Rapid City 3/12

delete Tyler Burnie, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Mark Duarte, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve

delete Kohei Sato, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Brian Uzzo, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Braeden Kressler, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

add Kyle Crnkovic, F activated from reserve

add Max Patterson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Matt Boudens, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Pierce Charleson, G signed contract

add Bryce Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

add Carter Savoie, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Colton Incze, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Pierce Charleson G placed on reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Conner Hutchison, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Christophe Fillion, F activated from reserve

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Spencer Cox, F signed contract

add Ryan Ouellette, G signed contract

delete Nick Grima, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Cam Gray, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Luke Mobley, F activated from reserve

add Grant Hindman, D activated from reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Hubbarde, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Peter Tischke, D activated from reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ben Berard, F assigned by Abbotsford

add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Drake Pilon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Drake Burgin, D signed amateur tryout

add Noah West, G added as emergency backup goalie

Maine:

add Nate Schweitzer, D activated from reserve

add Chase Zieky, F activated from 3-day reserve

add Tristan Thompson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D traded to Orlando 3/13

Orlando:

add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Patrick Polino, F acquired from Allen 3/12

delete Patrick Polino, F traded to Cincinnati

Reading:

add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Yvan Mongo, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Emile Chouinard, D activated from reserve

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

delete Nicholas Cafarelli, F placed on reserve

delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Vitelli, F loaned to Manitoba

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Evan Junker, D activated from reserve

add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Johnson, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Chaz Reddekopp, D signed contract

add Cole Gallant, F activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

Utah:

add Reilly Connors, F signed contract

add Reed Stark, F activated from reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on reserve

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F placed on reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Zach Gallant, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Mats Lindgren, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add John Gormley, D assigned by San Jose Barracuda

add Carter Randklev, F activated from reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Burke, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Caleb Huffman, D placed on reserve

delete Carter Jones, F placed on reserve

