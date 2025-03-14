Royals Hold Annual $10,000 St. Hat-Trick's Challenge On St. Hat-Trick's Game, Series Finale Against Trois-Rivières
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against Trois-Rivières on Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game is the Royals' annual St. Hat-Trick's Day with a $10,000
The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter the Saturday showdown with points in nine of their last 10 (7-1-2-0) and a 25-23-9-1 record (60 points). Prior to dropping the series opener against the Lions, the Royals went 1-0-1 in a two-game series at Maine on Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th.
Previous Game Recap
Forward Matt Miller, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Thursday, March 6th, has registered a team-high 31 points while forward Matt Brown leads Reading in goals (17) and while defenseman Sam Sedley, who was recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading on Saturday, March 8th leads the Royals in assists (26).
Scouting the Lions:
Trois-Rivières enters the series finale on a five-game point streak (4-0-0-1) a 40-12-4-2 record overall (86 points) through 58 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to defeating the Royals in the series opener, the Lions shutout the Wheeling Nailers, 2-0, on Wednesday, March 12th after going 2-0-0-1 in a three-game series against Worcester with victories on Friday, March 7th and Sunday, March 9th, 3-1, around a shootout loss on Saturday, March 8th, 4-3.
ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières' offense is led by forward Anthony Beauregard in points (51) and goals (23) while forward Xavier Cormier leads the Lions in assists (34).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7 HERE)
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
