Theo Calvas Traded to Orlando

March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners traded defenseman Theo Calvas to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday. In exchange, the Mariners receive a future consideration.

The Mariners acquired Calvas from the Kalamazoo Wings on February 18th for a future consideration, completing a December 30th trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 26-year-old defenseman skated in eight games with the Mariners, registering one assist. He's also played 22 games with the K-Wings this season. Orlando will be his eighth ECHL team.

The Mariners are on the road this weekend, visiting the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, NY on Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM. The next home game is Friday, March 21st against the Worcester Railers at 7:15 PM - Youth Hockey Night and the start of a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend, plus a Terrence Wallin bobblehead giveaway, presented by Venture Solar. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.