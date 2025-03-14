K-Wings Receive Forward Ben Berard on Loan from Abbotsford
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that forward Ben Berard has been loaned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford (AHL).
Berard, 26, has appeared in 34 games this season for the K-Wings, scoring 13 goals with 14 assists and 21 penalty minutes. He also has four games played with Abbotsford, scoring two goals with four penalty minutes.
The Duncan, BC native began his pro career with Texas (AHL), playing in 32 games for the Stars between 2022 and 2024 with one goal, four assists and six penalty minutes.
Kalamazoo takes on the Indy Fuel (23-25-4-4) Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.
